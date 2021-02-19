Technology startups gather pace, taking their total value to $4billion

Greek-owned tech startups have gained such momentum in recent years that their cumulative value is now estimated at $4 billion. This compares with almost zero about a decade ago.

Their development in the last few years, peaking in 2020, has contributed in the transformation and modernization of the Greek economy.

They include Greek-owned startups with a significant presence that have managed to export their output to foreign markets, including the US.

Such are the cases of companies like Arrikto, Persado and Balena, which are already present in the US market and have already raised considerable funding.