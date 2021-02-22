ATHEX: Index fails to show the rise it promised

The rise of bank stocks was this time unable to supply the Greek bourse’s benchmark with the ample gains it showed mid-session, as a host of blue chips, including oil companies, closed the day with a fizzlr, a trend that spread across the rest of the market by Monday’s closing as well.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 781.99 points, adding 0.07% to Friday’s 781.42 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.14% to close at 1,855.35 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.21%.

The banks index improved 1.93%, with Alpha rising 4%, National earning 2.18%, Piraeus grabbing 0.47% and Eurobank collecting 0.43%.

GEK Terna and Terna Energy recovered from the recent decline with a hike of 5.32% and a 3.25% respectively, joined by Viohalco that increased 4.19%. Aegean eased 4.28% and Ellaktor parted with 1.67%.

In total, 38 stocks enjoyed gains, 61 registered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €70.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.83% to close at 58.09 points.