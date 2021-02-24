ECONOMY

IMN investors conference on Greek NPLs features Zavvos

imn-investors-conference-on-greek-npls-features-zavvos

IMN is organizing online its annual investors conference on Greek NPLs on Tuesday. The event will be in English and starts at 9 a.m.

Agenda topics include: Bank Balance Sheet Optimization Strategy, NPL Securitization, Trends in Loan Servicing, Real Estate: Valuation, NPL Volume and Asset Management Outlook, and Investor Appetite in a Post-Covid Greece. The conference’s keynote speaker will be Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Zavvos.

The program also presents a panel discussion on “Assessing the Fallout from Covid-19: Impact on Greek NPL Volume and Economic Recovery.” 

Morgan Stanley Chief Economic Advisor Reza Moghadam will lead a conversation between senior representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Greece and SESMA as they discuss the outlook for Greek GDP in a post-Covid environment. To find out more visit www.imn.org.

