primark-considering-big-entry-into-the-greek-market

Low-cost apparel retailer Primark is eyeing the Greek market, Kathimerini understands, and is interested in opening a large store – sources say it has asked for 10,000 square meters – at one of the two malls to be built at Elliniko.

A possible entry of one of the biggest European apparel retailers in the local market will likely bring a significant restructuring to the country’s business map, rivaling local (such as Jumbo) and foreign peers (H&M, Zara etc), as it sells a broad range of products, from children’s goods to homeware and snacks.

Primark is a subsidiary of London-listed British group ABF, which is primarily involved in the production of sugar.