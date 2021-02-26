Industry body, Endeavor Greece launch digital conference ‘Innovative Greeks’

Innovative Greeks worldwide join forces for a common cause, as SEV and Endeavor Greece create the Innovative Greeks’ Community, where internationally recognized Greek entrepreneurs, investors and high-level executives share knowledge, connections and resources with Greek fast-growing startups.

By participating in the Innovative Greeks’ Community, fast-growing startups will be given the chance to discover opportunities, work with leading companies, gain know-how, explore new markets and grow internationally.

The new global platform aims at strengthening the Greek innovation ecosystem. It is a community open to all Greek entrepreneurs, mentors, investors and technology companies’ executives who are connected with the innovation ecosystem worldwide and who wish to contribute to the growth of the Greek Ecosystem.

The aim is for the Greek innovation ecosystem to have exceeded 10 billion euros in capitalization in 2025, as well as to have created 50,000 new jobs.

As an inaugural action for the initiative, SEV and Endeavor Greece will co-organize the global Digital Conference “Innovative Greeks” on March 2-3.

Successful entrepreneurs, global executives, experienced venture capitalists and important members of the State, will share their experiences, ideas and views on how the Greek innovation ecosystem can grow.

ABC News chief anchor and political correspondent George Stephanopoulos and Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas send a message of support for the event.