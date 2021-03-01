ECONOMY

Rare diseases conference on Monday and Tuesday

rare-diseases-conference-on-monday-and-tuesday

The first International Conference on Rare Diseases, titled “Building a Pathway from Diagnosis to Access,” will take place Monday and Tuesday with the participation of pre-eminent speakers and experts.

Among them are Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Nathalie Moll, director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, and Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission.

The conference aims to build a better patient journey for people with rare diseases in the European Union.

To register for the conference and for more information, visit www.rarediseases-conference.com.

