Objective value timetable may be put back again

The European Commission said in its surveillance report that Greece will introduce new taxable prices for properties in March, but Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the timetable to that effect may not be implemented due to the difficulty in collecting reliable price data from surveyors in many areas of the country.

That would delay the adjustment of the so-called objective values and with it the targeted reduction of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA).

However, Kathimerini understands that the decisive factor will be where the value hikes will be required and whom they will concern, combined with any election plans.

Property Taxation
