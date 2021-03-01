‘Innovative Greeks’ launches with global digital conference

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and tech entrepreneurs George Chatzigeorgiou and Spyros Magiatis from Skroutz.gr and Workable respectively, are among several distinguished speakers who will address the first international, digital, conference “Innovative Greeks” on March 2-3.

“Innovative Greeks” is an initiative by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and Endeavor Greece with a global reach, aimed at strengthening the Greek innovation ecosystem, attracting capital of more than 10 billion euros by 2025 and the creation of over 50,000 new jobs.

To achieve its aims, “Innovative Greeks” seeks to create a far-reaching community that will act as a forum to bring together fast-growing Greek startups with internationally recognized Greek entrepreneurs, investors, and high-level executives.

Within this community start-ups will not only have networking opportunities but also benefit from the dissemination of knowledge from those willing to share their knowledge, connections, and resources, to contribute to the growth of the Greek innovation ecosystem. Furthermore, start-ups will have the chance to discover opportunities, explore new markets, and grow internationally.

Numerous successful entrepreneurs, global executives, experienced venture capitalists, and government officials will share their insight on the condition and prospects of the Greek innovation ecosystem at the inaugural conference.