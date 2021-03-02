stores-hope-to-stay-open-all-the-way-till-easter-and-the-sales

March 16 is the new target date for reopening retail commerce in Athens and other “red” areas, though some estimates point instead to March 22.

This is because the government and the market want to ensure that stores will not close again ahead of Easter (May 2) – a period of brisk trade for apparel and toy shops – and the spring sales that follow.

The aim is for stores to open with the same restrictions as those that apply to supermarkets and other food stores (one person per 25 sq.m.) and not with the click-inside or click-and-collect models.