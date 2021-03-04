online-property-transactions-in-nine-steps

The online myProperty platform for the submission of property transaction documents opened yesterday and its use will be mandatory from June 1.

Transactions will require nine digital steps: The notary must draft the declaration on behalf of the seller and the buyer and then forward it to their myTaxisnet inboxes, and they must accept the declaration. That will then be submitted automatically and the tax due will be announced.

The notary will then be notified by the system about the submission of the declaration, and the buyer will pay the tax electronically.

Taxisnet will subsequently be informed of the payment and the receipt will be uploaded on myProperty, where the notary will then upload the contract.