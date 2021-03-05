ECONOMY

Greek-Saudi opportunities explored in online business even

A total of 100 Greek and 90 Saudi businesspeople participated in an online event about expanding economic relations between Greece and Saudi Arabia this week, titled “Saudi-Greek e-Business Gathering: Racing to our Common Future,” organized by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber jointly with the Council of Saudi Arabian Chambers.

Participants included Greek Development & Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, chamber officials, and Greek Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos, among others.

The meeting promoted networking and virtual B2B meetings in several sectors, with an emphasis on tourism/hospitality and transfer of Greek technical know-how and experience.

