ATHEX: Another year-high for bourse

The Greek stock market continued on Monday to brave the turbulence observed on global markets to notch up some additional gains for the majority of stocks, in line with the easing of the country’s sovereign bond yields. The upcoming bond offerings of PPC and Motor Oil also point to a favorable climate in the market, which last Friday’s gross domestic product figures have consolidated.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 827.06 points, adding 0.25% to Friday’s 825.02 points, to reach a new 13-month high. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.07% to close at 1,985.14 points.

The banks index rose 0.16%, with Piraeus earning 1.02%, National grabbing 0.43% and Eurobank snatching 0.15%, while Alpha conceded 0.23%. Fourlis Holdings increased 2.21% and Motor Oil augmented 2.05%, as OPAP parted with 1.84%.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 42 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €58.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 2.20% to close at 60.30 points.