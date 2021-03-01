ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to 8-week high

The benchmark of the Athens stock market climbed to a two-month high on Monday, surpassing the 800-point mark thanks to the bullish climate generated by the approval of the Biden stimulus package in the United States.

Rising for a fourth consecutive session, the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 802.60 points, adding 1.29% to Friday’s 792.38 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.35% to close at 1,918.10 points.

The banks index earned 3.95%, as Alpha jumped 7.08%, Eurobank grew 3.86%, Piraeus grabbed 1.46% and National collected 1.43%.

GEK Terna advanced 4.35%, Aegean Airlines earned 3.44%, Titan Cement fetched 2.71%, Hellenic Exchanges rose 2.31%, Viohalco augmented 2.20% and Public Power Corporation moved up 1.80%, while Ellaktor parted with 3.53% and OTE telecom gave up 0.71%.

In total 71 stocks enjoyed gains, 35 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.7 million euros, down from Friday’s €85 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 2.11% to close at 58.62 points.