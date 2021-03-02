ATHEX: Bourse erases all losses of Jan and Feb

After five consecutive sessions of growth, the Greek bourse benchmark has now recovered all of the losses incurred in the first couple of months of 2021, climbing on Tuesday to highs unseen since late 2020, mainly on positive corporate developments as well as international optimism about the course of the US economy.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 817.03 points, adding 1.80% to Monday’s 802.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.44% to close at 1,964.88 points.

The banks index earned 5.76% thanks to Eurobank’s 9.58% leap, while Alpha rose 4.82%, National earned 3.05% and Piraeus collected 0.64%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo grew 5.33% – as its financial results were not as bad as had been originally estimated – Aegean Airlines grabbed 4.61% and OPAP was up 3.77%, while PPC lost 0.77% and Coca-Cola HBC declined 0.72%.

In total 67 stocks reported gains, 27 posted losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 77.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €72.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.34% to 58.42 points.