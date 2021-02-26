ATHEX: Notable gains for majority of local stocks

Despite the jump in global bond yields, the Greek stock market secured notable gains on Thursday, with prices growing across the board and trading volume returning above the 60-million-euro mark thanks to some share package transactions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 787.43 points, adding 1.63% to Wednesday’s 774.80 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.91% to close at 1,875.02 points.

The banks index collected 2.25%, led by Alpha Bank, which improved 3.84%. Eurobank grabbed 2.04% and National fetched 1.61%, as Piraeus slipped 0.45%.

Fourlis outperformed increasing 4.88%, followed by Mytilinaios (up 3.23%), OPAP (2.75%), Sarantis (2.49%), Lamda Development (2.43%), Public Power Corporation (2.33%) and Piraeus Port Authority (2%), while Terna Energy gave up 2.74% and Ellaktor parted with 2.17%.

In total 65 stocks notched up gains, 32 took losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €68.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €55.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.19% to 57.73 points.