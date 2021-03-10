ECONOMY

Data released by Bulgaria reveal recession

data-released-by-bulgaria-reveal-recession

Bulgaria’s gross domestic product declined by 4.2% year-on-year in 2020 in real terms, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data released by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), the nominal value of the country’s GDP for 2020 was 118.605 billion Bulgarian lev (BGN), or $69.142 billion. Bulgaria’s per capita GDP was $9,974 dollars, the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s GDP had grown by 3.7% year-on-year in 2019, 3.1% in 2018, and 3.5% in 2017. [Xinhua]

Economy
READ MORE
teleworking-becomes-the-norm0
ECONOMY

Teleworking becomes the norm

one-year-t-bills-fetch-e812-mln-at-0-220
ECONOMY

One-year T-bills fetch €812 mln at -0.22%

food-service-fears-wave-of-shutdowns0
ECONOMY

Food service fears wave of shutdowns

expansion-of-payment-plans0
ECONOMY

Expansion of payment plans

thousands-of-pensioners-in-for-raises0
ECONOMY

Thousands of pensioners in for raises

medical-cannabis-exports-bill0
EXPORTING

Medical cannabis exports bill