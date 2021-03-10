data-released-by-bulgaria-reveal-recession

Bulgaria’s gross domestic product declined by 4.2% year-on-year in 2020 in real terms, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data released by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), the nominal value of the country’s GDP for 2020 was 118.605 billion Bulgarian lev (BGN), or $69.142 billion. Bulgaria’s per capita GDP was $9,974 dollars, the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s GDP had grown by 3.7% year-on-year in 2019, 3.1% in 2018, and 3.5% in 2017. [Xinhua]