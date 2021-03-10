teleworking-becomes-the-norm

The hybrid work model that has emerged in Greece during the pandemic, with the combination of working from home and from the office, looks like it’s here to stay in the domestic labor market, as six out of every 10 employers say this will be their main choice over the next six to 12 months.

The employment prospects survey by the Manpower Group also records relatively optimistic prospects for hirings for the second quarter of the year: With 22% of employers expecting an increase in their staff, 7% a reduction and 71% no change, overall employment prospects are positive at a rate of 15%. However, this is two percentage points below the survey of the previous quarter, and 16 points below the same quarter last year.

The market is still awaiting the new institutional framework on teleworking in the context on an ongoing global debate on the so-called “right to log out” – i.e. a worker’s right not to be expected to work beyond their normal working hours.

The bill on teleworking was announced months ago and is expected to be tabled in Parliament next month, at a significant delay.