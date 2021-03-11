wttc-praises-greece-on-its-recovery-map

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on Thursday praised the Greek government for its clear roadmap for recovery.

Gloria Guevara, the president and CEO of the WTTC said: “The World Travel & Tourism Council and its members praise the Greek government for its tremendous efforts and strategic steps taken to restart international travel from May 14. This clear roadmap to recovery could reopen the door to a bumper summer of travel for sun-starved holidaymakers looking to get away to Greece and provide a significant boost to the country’s economy.”

Guevara further noted that “it also lays out the pathway which other countries could follow, in a bid to kick-start safe travel and help revive their own stricken economies. The Greek government’s strategy and measures revealed are broadly in line with WTTC advice and we are pleased it will soon be welcoming travelers with proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive antibody test, with only positive cases required to quarantine. These entry requirements along with random rapid tests on arrival, enhanced health and hygiene measures and mandatory mask wearing throughout the travel journey and in public spaces will provide the reassurance consumers need to book their trips,” said the WTTC chief.