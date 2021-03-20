ECONOMY

LSE Hellenic Alumni Association holds investment discussion

The Hellenic Alumni Association of the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (HAALSE) is organizing an online discussion on Tuesday, March 30, to explore how Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) criteria will reshape the post-pandemic investment landscape and the marketplace as a whole.

Speakers include Yannis Tsakiris, deputy minister of development and investments; Maria Alexiou, chair of CSR Hellas and member of the BoD, CSR Europe; and Lilian Nektariou, franchise country director for Greece, Cyprus, Malta at Coca-Cola HBC.

HAALSE will host the event on its YouTube and Facebook pages as of 6.30 p.m. 
The webinar will be in English and is open to the public with registration at https://lse-alumni.gr/el/live-webinar-esg-in-the-time-of-covid-19.

During the discussion it will be possible to submit questions to the panel by sending an email at [email protected]

