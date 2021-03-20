ECONOMY

Registered jobless show 2% monthly drop in February

Art workers protest the lack of financial support during the coronavirus lockdown of entertainment and culture, in downtown Athens, on March 14. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]

The number of registered unemployed people came to 1,147,791 in February, down 2.03% from January and up 1.53% from February last year, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said on Friday.

The number of unemployed people seeking work totaled 1,102,317 in February, of which 569,951 were registered for over 12 months. Just under 37% were men and 63% were women.

The number of unemployed people not seeking a job totaled 45,474 in February, of which 14,211 were men and 31,263 women. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 228,665 in February.

