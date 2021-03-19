ECONOMY PENSION BOOST

Retroactive boost for all pensioners who are still working

retroactive-boost-for-all-pensioners-who-are-still-working

The halving of the penalty from 60% to 30% of the pensions of retirees who continue to work, as provided by the Vroutsis law of 2020, is bringing retroactive raises to at least three categories of pensioners.

The first pension increases to stem from the abolition of the previous law of 2016, known as the Katrougalos law, were paid in previous months to pensioners employed in the state sector.

The retroactive payments are now continuing with pensioners who have retired since May 2016, and will be followed by those who had retired before that date. They are due to collect retroactive dues as of February 28.

Economy Pension
READ MORE
thousands-of-pensioners-in-for-raises0
ECONOMY

Thousands of pensioners in for raises

m-amp-038-a-activity-at-e4-1-bln-during-20200
ECONOMY

M&A activity at €4.1 bln during 2020

ecb-welcomes-greece-s-plan-to-extend-hercules-bad-loan-reduction-scheme0
ECONOMY

ECB welcomes Greece’s plan to extend Hercules bad-loan reduction scheme

stress-testing-the-financial-sector-s-resilience-to-climate-change0
ECONOMY

Stress testing the financial sector’s resilience to climate change

central-banker-calls-for-further-tax-reforms0
ECONOMY

Central banker calls for further tax reforms

greece-sees-high-demand-for-first-30-year-issue-in-over-a-decade0
ECONOMY

Greece sees high demand for first 30-year issue in over a decade