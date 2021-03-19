retroactive-boost-for-all-pensioners-who-are-still-working

The halving of the penalty from 60% to 30% of the pensions of retirees who continue to work, as provided by the Vroutsis law of 2020, is bringing retroactive raises to at least three categories of pensioners.

The first pension increases to stem from the abolition of the previous law of 2016, known as the Katrougalos law, were paid in previous months to pensioners employed in the state sector.

The retroactive payments are now continuing with pensioners who have retired since May 2016, and will be followed by those who had retired before that date. They are due to collect retroactive dues as of February 28.