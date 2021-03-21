many-hotels-to-open-from-this-spring

The heads of six major Greek hotel groups expressed reserved optimism to Kathimerini that this tourism season will be significantly better than the last one, in the absence of any unexpected problems on the coronavirus front, declaring their intention to open their units in the spring.

They all acknowledge as particularly beneficial for a rebound of tourism the initiative of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which the European Commission accepted last week, regarding the digital green certificate, though they also express their concerns as to how many foreigners will eventually decide to travel to Greece.

Given the above, most Greek hoteliers are planning to reopen the majority – if not all – of their units, some of them as early as end-March, unlike last season when many hotel complexes remained closed for want of demand.

The bar for this year’s tourism has been set at a rate of 40%-50% of the record revenues achieved in 2019, when Greece entertained 31.3 million visitors and secured receipts of 18.17 billion euros. Last year both figures of visitors and revenues registered a 76.5% annual reduction, according to official statistics.