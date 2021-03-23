ECONOMY

Greece opens to Israeli tourists on Tuesday

Greece started welcoming tourists from Israel on Tuesday, following an agreement between the two countries to accept citizens with a certificate of vaccination.

According to the Israeli press, Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis informed the Israeli Ambassador to Athens, Yossi Amrani, on Monday evening that the country’s council of ministers had approved Israel’s Green Pass, a certificate indicating that its holder is fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

This means that tourists will not need a negative test or quarantine on arrival to Greece. The deal currently foresees a cap of 10,000 Israelis entering the country per week.

“The decision of the Greek government is the result of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ effort, together with the Ministry of Health and Transportation and discussions led by Foreign Minister [Gabi] Ashkenazi with our partners in the international community, to promote mutual recognition of a vaccine certificate and open the skies to Israeli tourism,” the Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement reported by Israeli news website i24news on Monday.

