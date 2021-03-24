balance-of-employment-positive-in-february

An employee works at a Greek Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) office in Kalamaki suburb near Athens, February 15. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The balance of employment flows in Greece remained positive in February, a monthly report by the Labor Ministry’s Ergani IT system showed on Tuesday.

New hirings totaled 98,428 in February and departures totaled 71,195, leaving a positive balance of 27,233 job positions.

The balance of employment flows was positive in the January-February period, totaling 29,571, as new hirings totaled 195,296 and dismissals/retirements totaled 165,725 in the two-month period.