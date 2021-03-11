PM announces further economic relief for businesses, workers

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday a package of new economic support measures unfolding in six different areas as a stimulus for businesses, freelancers and workers.

The government will allocate an additional 2.5 billion euros to support employees and businesses, which are added to the 24 billion euros already distributed in 2020. The new financial aid raises the overall funds for 2021 to 11.6 billion euros, the prime minister said.

“From the first moment that the pandemic struck, I had stressed that the priority of health must go hand in hand with shielding the economy,” he said in a pre-recorded video message.

“In defiance of irresponsible doom-mongering, all the evidence shows that the national economy has held up. Despite the unprecedented difficulties, we had very few shutterings. The country had the second best performance in Europe in getting unemployment under control,” Mitsotakis added.

“Our goal now is for the people in production to stay on their feet until the end of the ordeal.”

The new stimulus package is aimed at providing relief to more than 500,000 businesses, freelancers and millions of workers, he said.

