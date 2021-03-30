online-forum-for-chinese-investments-in-greece

An online forum to brief Chinese investors about investments in Greece will take place on April 22, and will be addressed by Greek ministers and China’s ambassador to Greece.

The 2nd Invest in Greece online forum is organized by Belt and Road Associates and is titled “Invest in Greece 2021 Forum: Greece – The Hub in the Southeastern Mediterranean – Entry into the European Union.”

It will be held under the auspices of the Development & Investment Ministry, the City of Athens, and the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU).

Addresses will be delivered by Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanasis and China’s Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue.

It is also supported by Chinese companies in Greece, such as Cosco (Piraeus Container Terminal), Bank of China and ZTE, and will be addressed by their officials as well.

So far, organizers said, there have been over 500 registrations, most of whom are based in foreign countries, especially China.