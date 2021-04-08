union-survey-reveals-data-on-overtime

The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) released the results of a survey conducted in cooperation with the Labor Institute on Thursday, whose findings on unpaid overtime promoted calls on the government to reform and police the labor market.

The survey of private sector employees reveals that over half of respondents, 52%, are required to work overtime on a regular basis, with most of those, 27%, working more than four extra hours a week and with 6% of workers reporting that they work more than nine extra hours a week. Almost 40% of employees working overtime noted that they are not remunerated for the extra hours put in. The vast majority of respondents, 73%, stated that they would prefer to be rewarded monetarily for any overtime work instead of being offered extra vacation days.

The survey also focuses on those employed on a part-time basis. A majority of part-time workers, 60%, replied that they work more than 20 hours every week, with a quarter of those, 24%, reporting that they work more than 30 hours a week.

“The survey clearly depicts the volume and frequency of worker’s rights violations that occur in the labor market concerning the intensification of labor, the widespread abuse of overtime, as well as the extent that this work goes unrewarded for privates sector employees,” GSEE said in the press release accompanying the survey.

GSEE finally called on the government to implement measures to support workers, including rules safeguarding the working hours of employees from abuses.