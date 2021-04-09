ECONOMY

Jet2 reacts to UK government proposals by canceling holiday plans

British travel company Jet2 said it was canceling holidays until late June, blaming uncertainty in UK government plans for restarting international travel, which were condemned by airlines.

Flight operators had been counting on government proposals published on Friday to allow planning for a summer getaway season, but the industry criticized the release for not including a start date for travel or listing which countries would be open for holidaymakers. [Reuters]

