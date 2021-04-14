draft-bill-to-cut-red-tape-approved-in-principle

A draft bill simplifying the start of several types of economic activities was approved in principle by the largest parties during a committee-level discussion in Parliament on Tuesday.

The regulations will reduce bureaucratic hurdles to a simple notification for a series of economic activities that are viewed as low-risk in terms of harming public interest, when applying for permission to get approval to set up an economic activity.

Businesses affected by the changes include schools for transportation professionals or lifesavers, car or motorcycle mechanics, parking lots, car washes, long-distance bus depots, and parking areas for heavy trucks.

Businesses deemed to be of higher risk to the public interest that will also benefit from simpler procedures include venues like amusement parks, ice-skating rinks, daycare centers for the elderly or for the disabled, and watersport rentals.