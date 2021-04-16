wedding-tourism-in-turkey

Turkey’s tourism sector has turned to international wedding organizers this year to support its recovery from the adverse effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wedding organizers are more profitable than other types of tourism,” Nalan Yesilyurt, a board member of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, told Xinhua.

“The money spent in a week alone during such events is equal to what regular tourists spend in a month.”

She said foreign wedding organizers increasingly prefer Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coastal resort towns that offer “unique and exclusive” services in upper segment hotels, marinas and restaurants.

“Bodrum (in the southwestern province of Mugla) has shined like a star mostly with its vivid nightlife, marinas, which attract jet set yachts, and restaurants with celebrity chefs,” Yesilyurt said. [Xinhua]