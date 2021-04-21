ECONOMY

Turkish cabinet shuffle

turkish-cabinet-shuffle

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named a prominent member of the ruling AK Party, Mehmet Mus, as trade minister on Wednesday and split another ministry into two, in what officials said was the first move in an expected broader cabinet shuffle.

In a presidential decree, Ruhsar Pekcan, the cabinet’s highest-profile woman, was replaced as trade minister by Mus, who is close to former finance minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan’s son-in-law and a divisive party figure. [Reuters]

Turkey
