zaev-to-visit-greece-in-may-for-signing-of-gas-interconnector-project

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will visit Greece early May for the signing of a gas pipeline interconnection project between the two Balkan neighbors, the country’s Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi has said.

The Greek part of the project consists in a 50 km pipeline linking the Nea Mesimvria valve station of the Greek gas transmission system in the northern port city of Thessaloniki with Greece’s border with North Macedonia at Evzoni (Gevgelija).

According to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in 2016, the Greek section will be developed by gas grid operator DESFA.