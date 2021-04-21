workplace-inequality-may-increase

Greece is faced with a significant social and economic challenge ahead of its effort to break free from the pandemic’s grip, and that is gender inequality in the labor market.

Alpha Bank noted in its weekly financial bulletin that the pandemic crisis may well have aggravated conditions in the employment market, while even the indexes that were not adversely affected in 2020 – such as the employment gap, which was reduced thanks to the support measures – may suffer a fresh blow when the government interventions are gradually withdrawn.

As the bank’s analysts pointed out, Greece already had a poor record in terms of gender equality at work when the pandemic struck, despite the relative progress registered. According to a recent World Economic Forum report, Greece ranks 98th among 156 countries, and has only covered 68.9% of the gender gap, with the biggest inequalities recorded in the economic and political fields.

The Alpha bulletin analysis expresses the fear that when the labor market has its protective measures lifted in the post-pandemic era, the inequalities will become more acute again, at the expense of female workers.