ECONOMY

Huge interest in Mytilineos bond

huge-interest-in-mytilineos-bond

Athens-listedMytilineos SA said on Thursday a book-building process for a 500-million-euro green bond was four times oversubscribed and the interest rate of the issue was set at 2.25%.

The company said that Greek and foreign investors’ bids totaled €1.8 billion for the five-and-a-half-year bond issue. The company said the proceeds from the green bonds will used primarily to fund its investment program, focusing on renewable energy sources and investments in the cyclical economy and particularly the production of “green” aluminium.

The book-building process remained open for less than 24 hours while a roadshow on the issue lasted two days.

Energy
READ MORE
ppc-market-share-drops-seven-percentage-points
ECONOMY

PPC market share drops seven percentage points

mytilineos-new-gas-fired-unit-in-viotia
ENERGY

Mytilineos’ new gas-fired unit in Viotia

depa-is-entering-the-res-market
ECONOMY

DEPA is entering the RES market

greece-among-eight-eu-states-offering-electric-car-incentives
ECONOMY

Greece among eight EU states offering electric car incentives

mytilineos-lands-deal-for-albanian-substations
ENERGY

Mytilineos lands deal for Albanian substations

ppc-metka-solar-projects-gets-parliamentary-approval
ECONOMY

PPC-Metka solar projects gets parliamentary approval