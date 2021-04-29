ECONOMY

‘Travel for All’ arrives in Greece with accessibility certificates

Next month, Athens-based company InclusiveGreece will introduce an accessibility certificate to enable Greek hotels to join the Travel for All community, initiated a few years ago to reliably enable barrier-free travel.

Supported by numerous tourism organizations, tour operators and associations that represent people with disabilities, the Travel for All community uses a special labeling system for accessibility.

The project, which is funded by the Germany Economy Ministry, has now reached another important milestone and will be available throughout Greece as of May 2021 through exclusive licensee InclusiveGreece.

