gb-roof-garden-celebrates-food-service-reopening

As restrictions ease and the food service sector reopens as of next week, Athens’ landmark GB Roof Garden at the Hotel Grande Bretagne reopens its doors on Monday, reporting enthusiastic calls from customers delighted that they will soon be able to visit their favorite restaurant and bar again and indulge in its delectable dishes in a fine location with breathtaking Acropolis views.

The restaurant’s team reports reservations have already exceeded all expectations, saying this proves GB Roof Garden has “rightfully won the title of dining leader in Athens for those who pursue premium and refined gastronomic experiences.”