Wooing tourism from US, Mexico

Next Thursday Tourism Development Minister Haris Theocharis will be in Chicago, where he is going to have a meeting with Brett Hart, the president of United Airlines. The US carrier recently announced the launch of a direct service linking Washington with Athens as of July 1.

Tourism Development Minister Haris Theocharis is on an official visit to the US and Mexico as part of his tour of countries of high interest for Greek tourism, the ministry announced on Friday. The minister is to have a series of meetings with state officials and representatives of airline companies and other organizations involved with the international tourist market, as well as speak to the media.

On Friday Theocharis was to meet in Atlanta with the president of Delta Airlines, Glen Hauenstein, and other executives of the US airline company. Later, he was to meet representatives of the American Jewish Committee and Greek-American senators and entrepreneurs, as well as the board of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).

On Saturdday he will have successive meetings with Polyxeni Potter, the honorary consul of Cyprus in Atlanta, and with Mark Jaronski, deputy commissioner of the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

On Sunday and Monday, Theocharis will be in Cancun, Mexico for meetings and discussions with the tourism ministers of Spain and Portugal, as well as with Greg O’Hara, the founder and managing director of Certares, one of the largest tourism groups in the world. The Certares portfolio includes, among others, American Express Travel, Travel Leaders Group and part of Trip Advisor.

Later, he will take part in a meeting with Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb and his Mexican counterpart Miguel Torruco and the president of the World Tourism & Travel Council (WTTC) Gloria Guevara. The participants will discuss issues related to the lifting of restrictions on international travel for tourism.

Additionally, on Monday, Theoharis will meet with the managing director of Hilton, Chris Nassetta, the president of the Room Mate organization, Kike Sarasola, and the president of Marriott International, Craig Smith.

On Wednesday, he will return to the US and visit Dallas, Texas to meet with top officials at American Airlines.

Theocharis’ visit to the US will conclude next Thursday in Chicago, where he will have a meeting with the president of United Airlines, Brett Hart, and afterward with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon chief, Carey Pinkowski.