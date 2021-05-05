greek-ai-startup-ranks-among-most-promising-in-the-us

Greek-owned startup Intelligencia, co-founded by Dimitris Skaltsas and Vangelis Vergetis, is among the 50 most promising artificial intelligence companies in the US, according to prestigious magazine Forbes.

Based in New York but also present in Athens, Intelligencia was founded in 2017 and has developed a software through AI algorithms that can predict the chances of a clinical study’s success, while offering data about improving the research or other research fields where emphasis ought to be placed.

This minimizes the risk of failure in medicine development at the clinical stage, helping pharmaceutical and biotech firms.