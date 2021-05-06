ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Turnover grows on mixed day

A number of blue chips suffer significant losses on the Greek bourse on Thursday while others notched up major gains, with the banks index climbing almost 3%, on increased turnover to boot. Piraeus Bank was the center of attention, as its new shares are expected to start trading on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 910.21 points, shedding 0.13% from Wednesday’s 911.46 points. 

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.06% to close at 2,215.65 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.15%.

The banks index advanced 2.87%, despite the Piraeus’ 12% decline: Eurobank grew 3.85%, National added 2.98% and Alpha improved 2.12%.

Fourlis Holdings lost 3.47%, Lamda Development slid 3.25%, Public Power Corporation gave up 3.13%, Aegean Air parted with 2.99% and ADMIE Holdings shied 2.18%, as Hellenic Petroleum jumped 5.44% and Motor Oil augmented 1.59%.

In total 44 stocks secured gains, 65 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 95.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €82.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.32% to close at 64.26 points.

