turkish-tourism-expectations

Turkey will still expect to welcome 30 million arrivals this year, twice last year’s number, if daily coronavirus cases fall below 5,000 after a lockdown ends on May 17, Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy said on Monday.

“Turkey took much more drastic measures. We are already seeing that the number of cases is going down much faster in the last week. If our guess proves to be correct, the number of cases will go below 5,000 by May 17,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

“As of June 1, we will open the tourist season and if we can reduce the number of daily cases below 5,000, we maintain our target of 30 million tourists this year,” Ersoy added. [Reuters]