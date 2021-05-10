greece-still-off-uk-safe-travel-list

Britain announced a “first tentative step” on Friday towards resuming international travel, saying UK citizens will be able to travel to countries including Portugal, Iceland and Israel later this month without having to quarantine upon their return.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country’s current blanket ban on overseas vacations will be replaced on May 17 by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk. He said the list would be reviewed regularly and would likely be expanded.

The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands — but not major vacation destinations for Britons such as France, Italy, Spain and Greece, which are on the “amber” list.

Britons traveling to those countries, and many others including the United States and Canada, will have to self-isolate for 10 days when they return. [AP]