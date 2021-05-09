ECONOMY PROPERTY

Short-term rental offerings drop in some popular Athens districts

short-term-rental-offerings-drop-in-some-popular-athens-districts
[InTime News]

The appeal of short-term rentals in Athens districts that are not in high demand is evident among foreign visitors.

AirDNA researchers have recorded a reduction in ads since the start of the pandemic of 53.5% for the area around Lycabettus Hill, 47% for the neighborhood of Pangrati, 46.5% around Attiki Square and a 46% slump in Petralona.

This is partly due to the decision by many hosts to switch their assets from short- to long-term rentals over the last 14 months.

At the same time, the most popular and expensive districts are showing resilience, with the historic center, including Plaka and Monastiraki, losing only 20% of ads.

Property
READ MORE
property-unfazed-by-covid-19
REAL ESTATE

Property unfazed by Covid-19

annual-3-7-house-price-rise
PROPERTY

Annual 3.7% house price rise

The director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Net to catch negligent hosts

holiday-homes-on-attica-coastline-are-hot-properties-this-easter
PROPERTY

Holiday homes on Attica coastline are hot properties this Easter

Like in previous years, Greece’s more popular islands, like Santorini, are expected to draw the most interest from local and foreign tourists alike.
ECONOMY

Bookings for short-term rentals rise as vaccinations gather pace

key-factors-in-ministries-relocation-plan
ATHENS REVAMP

Key factors in ministries’ relocation plan