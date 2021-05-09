short-term-rental-offerings-drop-in-some-popular-athens-districts

The appeal of short-term rentals in Athens districts that are not in high demand is evident among foreign visitors.

AirDNA researchers have recorded a reduction in ads since the start of the pandemic of 53.5% for the area around Lycabettus Hill, 47% for the neighborhood of Pangrati, 46.5% around Attiki Square and a 46% slump in Petralona.

This is partly due to the decision by many hosts to switch their assets from short- to long-term rentals over the last 14 months.

At the same time, the most popular and expensive districts are showing resilience, with the historic center, including Plaka and Monastiraki, losing only 20% of ads.