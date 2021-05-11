Greece to be added to UK’s ‘green list’ soon, says tourism minister

Greece will be added to the United Kingdom’s list of destinations from which travelers will not have to self-isolate on their return to the UK, when this is next reassessed, according to Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis.

Speaking on Britain’s Sky News on Tuesday, the minister, who is still on an official visit to the UK, added that Greece has quarantine hotels, that people will be tested often, and that in addition to vaccination there were the prerequisites before travel.