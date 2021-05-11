ECONOMY

Greece to be added to UK’s ‘green list’ soon, says tourism minister

greece-to-be-added-to-uk-s-green-list-soon-says-tourism-minister

Greece will be added to the United Kingdom’s list of destinations from which travelers will not have to self-isolate on their return to the UK, when this is next reassessed, according to Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis.

Speaking on Britain’s Sky News on Tuesday, the minister, who is still on an official visit to the UK, added that Greece has quarantine hotels, that people will be tested often, and that in addition to vaccination there were the prerequisites before travel.

Tourism
READ MORE
tui-planes-to-touch-ground-from-friday
TOURISM

TUI planes to touch ground from Friday

top-cruise-companies-at-posidonia-sea-tourism-forum
TOURISM

Top cruise companies at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greece still off UK safe travel list

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Three new direct flights between Poland and Greece, tourism minister says

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Switzerland moves Greece off the red list

athex-turnover-grows-on-mixed-day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Turnover grows on mixed day