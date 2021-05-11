ECONOMY TOURISM

‘Sunshine Discount’ for holiday ticket bookings to Greece

sunshine-discount-for-holiday-ticket-bookings-to-greece

Aegean Airlines and the Greek National Tourism Organization aim to attract last-minute travelers, who this year will account for the vast majority of bookings, with an advertising campaign for Greece abroad titled “Sunshine Discount.”

The promotional campaign presented on Tuesday will offer travelers a discount on Aegean’s tickets to Greece from 10 targeted markets that will vary according to the temperature difference those countries have with Greece: The bigger the difference on the day of booking, the greater the discount.

The promotion concerns the entire network of Aegean and Olympic for flights up to March 31, 2022.

Tourism
