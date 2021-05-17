Forum on reforms for attracting investments, helping economy

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021: Reforming the Greek Economy will take place on July 14, at the Athens Hilton, with all applicable protocols for the protection of public health in place. The forum is in its fourth year, having established itself as a trusted platform for the development of serious public debate on foreign investment in Greece.

This year’s event will focus on reforms to attract foreign investment and, in general, the importance of reforms for the recovery of the Greek economy. The forum aims to highlight the areas and ways in which the reforms should be implemented in order to further improve the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

Discussion panels will feature politicians, company CEOs, academics and experts, who will discuss issues such as Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination, sustainable development, green investments and innovation.

This year, and in the framework of the cooperation between EY Greece and InvestGR Forum, the first findings of the EY research “Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2021” will be presented and analyzed.

The third edition of the annual EY survey, conducted since 2019, will capture the views of the investment community about Greece, the strengths and weaknesses of the country as an investment destination, and record the country’s performance in attracting foreign direct investment during the last year, as well as its course as an investment destination compared to previous years.