over-33-000-jobs-were-created-last-month

Increased demand for waiters, sales assistants and other workers in food service outlets and stores, after the exit of the Greek economy from its intubation with hopes for the opening of tourism, led to the creation of 33,210 jobs in April according to figures from the Labor Ministry’s Ergani database.

This is a far cry from the 7,205 created in the same month last year, when the country was under the strictest lockdown. However, it is also far below the 110,895 jobs created in April 2019, a 20-year high at the time.

Hirings amounted to 126,362 while departures came to 93,152. In the January-April period 81,942 jobs were created.