Sunday opening for stores
Stores can stay open on Sunday, based on the joint ministerial decision outlining protection measures against the spread of the coronavirus that will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.
The decision applies to shops selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and all food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, cleaners, pet shops, confectioners and tobacco product sellers, with opening hours from 7 a.m. until 10.30 p.m.
For the retail sector, Sunday opening extends to malls, discount villages and shops in shops, hairdressers and beauty parlors, with extended opening hours from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.