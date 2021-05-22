sunday-opening-for-stores

Stores can stay open on Sunday, based on the joint ministerial decision outlining protection measures against the spread of the coronavirus that will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The decision applies to shops selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and all food stores, pharmacies, gas stations, cleaners, pet shops, confectioners and tobacco product sellers, with opening hours from 7 a.m. until 10.30 p.m.

For the retail sector, Sunday opening extends to malls, discount villages and shops in shops, hairdressers and beauty parlors, with extended opening hours from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.