greeks-more-pessimistic-on-pandemic

As consumers, the Greeks appear more pessimistic than those in other countries in their assessments of when fear of the coronavirus pandemic will cease to affect their way of life, according to the “Future Consumer Index” survey conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) Greece for 2021.

At the same time, Greeks are keen to quickly return to a degree of normalcy and believe that they are better prepared than consumers in other countries to resume certain activities that had been suspended, to a greater or lesser extent, due to the pandemic.

However, 59% of Greeks estimate that fear of Covid-19 will continue for more than a year, according to the survey that was conducted in collaboration with research company MRB on a sample of Greek consumers between April 9-15.

The effects of the pandemic seem to be worrying Greeks more than consumers in other countries covered by the EY global survey, with concerns focusing mainly on its impact on the Greek economy (77%) and society (66%), as well as the ability to enjoy their lives freely (71%), followed by the effects on their personal financial situation (56%) and family health (53%).