ncl-managing-director-discusses-cruise-travel-comeback-during-the-posidonia-forum

The dynamic comeback of cruise travel with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), an innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, continues as the brand has announced that it expects to resume cruise operations from the US beginning August 7, with week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska, one of its guests’ favorite cruise destinations.

NCL’s return to Alaska follows the announcement of the redeployment of five of the brand’s 17 ships beginning from July, sailing new and revised itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean, as part of its return to service plans.

Kevin Bubolz, NCL’s managing director for Europe, laid emphasis on the brand’s cruise activity in Greece during his participation in the 6th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum on Tuesday.

As of July 25, guests will be able to cruise the Greek isles with seven-night itineraries on the Norwegian Jade from Piraeus, highlighting the importance of Greece as a cruise destination for NCL as well as the cruise industry in general.