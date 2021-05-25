ey-to-present-new-investor-survey-at-investgr-forum

EY Greece and the InvestGR Forum are continuing their cooperation for a second year, within the framework of this year’s 4th InvestGR Forum 2021: Reforming the Greek Economy, which will take place at the Athens Hilton on July 14.

For the second consecutive year, the InvestGR Forum will be the exclusive venue for the first presentation by EY Greece of the findings, relating to Greece, of its research conducted worldwide.

In the forum’s first discussion panel, the findings of the EY research “Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2021” will be presented and analyzed for the first time.

The third edition of the annual EY survey will present the investment community’s views on Greece, the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination, its performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past year, as well as its course as an investment destination compared to previous years.

The country managing partner of EY Greece, Panos Papazoglou, stated, “In the third year of our research, we will be present at the 4th InvestGR Forum 2021, to report on the pulse of the global investment community regarding Greece, to compare the country’s performance in attracting FDI last year, and to analyze its prospects as an investment destination, today, tomorrow and beyond.”